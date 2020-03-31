A Sarasota man dies from Coronavirus, his family says he was an amazing father

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people have died from Coronavirus in Sarasota County. One of them was 68-year-old Tom Sheehan. His son, Kevin Sheehan, says he was an amazing father and an even better grandfather to 11 grandchildren.
Tom Sheehan went on a European cruise vacation with his wife last week and it came to an abrupt stop after he tested positive for coronavirus.
“He thought he had bronchitis but he, in fact, had the virus and it began to affect his body”. says Kevin Sheehan.
After arriving back to Florida, his cruise on the Costa Luminosa Friday, Kevin Sheehan’s father was directly taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Sheehan tells ABC 7 News after he learned his father tested positive for Coronavirus, he began posting updates on his dad’s health on Facebook.
Sheehan the worst part about his father dying from Coronavirus is that he couldn’t say “good-bye” to his father in person.
“I hope he was able to hear us in the hospital. Unfortunately, we had to say our goodbyes to the speakerphone and the nurse bring a tablet. I can’t stress enough this virus that a very lonely virus my father was in the hospital dying from this virus we couldn’t be there with him”. says Sheehan.
Kevin says his father’s wife has also tested positive for Coronavirus and has quarantined herself.
