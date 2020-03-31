Sarasota man arrested for child pornography

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that officials have arrested a 50-year-old Sarasota man Monday for Possession of Child Pornography.
Detectives received a tip in November 2019 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children after a video depicting sexual acts involving a child had been uploaded to Facebook.
Investigators utilized the IP address used to upload the video, to identify Michael Newton.
At the time, Newton was living in a supported living facility in North Port. Newton later became transient and was located Monday. During an interview, authorities say Newton admitted to viewing the video and sharing the pornography in several chatrooms and on social media.
Newton faces a single count of Possession of Child Pornography. He remains in custody without bond while the investigation continues.