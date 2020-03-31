Sarasota County coronavirus drive-thru testing site to reopen on Tuesday

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Health Department suspending their drive-thru testing for coronavirus yesterday and today saying they haven’t been able to fill appointments. They are looking to fill 50 appointments each day. Since Friday 60 people have been tested. They are reopening the site on Tuesday.
“If you believe you have symptoms or symptomatic with COVID-19, we need you to contact a physician your family physician through TeleMed through TeleHealth and have them send an order to the health department,” said Steve Huard, Public Information Officer for the Sarasota County Health Department.
The health department will then set up an appointment for a specific day and time. During a press conference today, Governor Ron DeSantis saying more of these sites will be opening, especially in Southeast Florida, the hardest hit part of the state.
“If you look at Florida’s numbers we’ve seen a huge increase in testing, over the last three weeks," said DeSantis. "We’re going to continue doing that, we think it’s very, very important.”
Last week Manatee County had a lot of people taking advantage of their drive-thru testing. They had 200 tests available. Sarasota County has 300 tests available at their site.
“We’re making sure the people in the community who are most needy to get the test or receiving it and that also gives us in public health the opportunity where we are having a hot-spot in the community or what the disease prevalence in our community looks like,” said Huard.
The Sarasota County coronavirus drive-thru site resumes on Tuesday from 8am-12pm at Twin Lakes Park in Sarasota. The health department plans on having the site open for at least the next few days.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.