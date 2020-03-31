Portion of 15th Street West in Bradenton closed off due to hazmat incident

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - 15th Street West between 4th Avenue West and Manatee Avenue West in Bradenton is closed off due to a hazmat situation that has occurred.
City of Bradenton Fire Dapartment personnel say they responded to reports of a propane gas leak on Tuesday morning in the 1400 block of Manatee Avenue West around 9:10 a.m.
According to reports, personnel found an actively flowing leak at the tank valve of an abandoned propane that they say was uncovered by construction workers.
This remains to be an active scene and everyone should avoid the area.
Crews are on scene and reports say they are utilizing a gas burnoff that allows for safe removal of gas from the storage tank. This process could continue through the night due to the quantity of gas in the tank.
15th Street West will be closed off until the process has been completed.
