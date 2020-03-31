Florida reaches over 6,000 cases of COVID-19

The state of Florida confirmed Monday that it had over 6,300 cases of COVID-19 as officials battle against the global pandemic.
Across the state, numbers of positive test results rose by 865 cases, bringing the statewide total in Florida 6,338. 242 of those cases were non-Florida residents.
In Sarasota County there are 67 with 2 deaths and 24 hospitalizations. Manatee County confirms 42 cases, 1 death and 14 hospitalizations.
Statewide the death toll from COVID-19 rose to 77.
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that he is working to get more equipment for health care providers.