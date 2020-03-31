Florida governor loses latest bid to curtail felon voting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Florida officials have lost their latest bid to enforce a state law denying the right to vote for felons who have not paid all court fines and fees.
Tuesday’s decision by the entire bench of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was the latest setback for Gov. Ron DeSantis and fellow Republicans who have tried to limit the reach of Amendment 4.
The ballot measure approved overwhelmingly by voters in 2018 restores the vote to felons who have served their sentences.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.