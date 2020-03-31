First Alert Weather: Some needed rain before the cooler weather arrives

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure will move to the Atlantic to make way for an approaching trough of low pressure. The surface reflection of the of the upper air trough is a cold front that will bring us some cooler and less humid air. Most of today will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy but in the second half of the afternoon the clouds will build and lower. It is possible that between 7pm and midnight we could get an isolated shower or two. However, the best chance for showers will be late tonight and early tomorrow between midnight and 3am. At that time scattered showers will move across the Suncoast and an isolated thunderstorm will be possible. The total rainfall amounts will be on the light side. Motorists are cautioned that roads may be slick where light rains fall.