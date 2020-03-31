Finally some changes heading our way!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After 30 days of no rain we may end the month by getting some. A storm system moving across the deep South will bring a cold front our way moving in to the Suncoast Tuesday night.
This front will bring scattered evening showers and Tuesday and some of the rain will linger into early Wednesday morning. The rain chance for Tuesday night Wednesday early morning is at 50%. There is a 20% chance that we may hear some rumble of thunder with one or two of the storms.
For Tuesday expect some morning fog followed by partly cloudy skies throughout the rest of the day. Most of the fog will burn off by 9 to 10 o’clock.
It will turn breezy late in day as winds pick up from the SW out ahead of the front. Seas will be building to 2-3 feet by the afternoon. The high on Tuesday will be 83 degrees.
Tuesday night expect increasing cloudiness with a good chance for some scattered showers mainly with lows in the upper 60′s to start the day on Wednesday.
Wednesday looks good with skies clearing and winds picking up from the NW at 15-20 mph. This will usher in some cooler and drier air for Wednesday. Expect the high on Wednesday to be in the upper 70′s to low 80′s.
Thursday morning will be the coolest with a low of 58 degrees. Finally temperatures are going to be where you would expect them to be during this time of year.
We will see mostly sunny skies and a high around 80 degrees once again.
Friday looks nice as well with a high in the low to mid 80′s and mostly sunny skies expected.
