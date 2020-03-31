Daughter says goodbye to mother dying of coronavirus over FaceTime

“She put it right up to my mother’s face, and I could tell my mom I loved her and how much I was going to miss her,” Bennett said. “It was so touching, just to know that I couldn't be there. And I said to the nurse, ‘Can you please hold her hand? Can you rub her head? Can you pretend like we’re there with her?’ She said, ‘She will not be alone. We will stay with her to the end.’”