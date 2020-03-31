The City of Sarasota will host a series of webinars for small businesses amid coronavirus pandemic

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota is looking to helping small businesses that are facing economic hardships due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Small Business Administration South Florida District will host a series of webinars twice a day through April 3, with information regarding economic recovery.
The sessions are free to attend, however, each phone call is limited to the first 750 callers.
Here’s a list of dates and times
Wednesday, April 1: 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Dial-in: 1-877-369-5243 or 1-617-668-3633; Code: 0329536
Entry Link: https://ems8.intellor.com/login/823652
Wednesday, April 1: 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Dial-in: 1-877-369-5243 or 1-617-668-3633; Code: 0849083
Entry Link: https://ems8.intellor.com/login/823654
Thursday, April 2: 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Dial-in: 1-877-369-5243 or 1-617-668-3633; Code: 0368196
Entry Link: https://ems8.intellor.com/login/823655
Thursday, April 2: 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Dial-in: 1-877-369-5243 or 1-617-668-3633; Code: 0915149
Entry Link: https://ems8.intellor.com/login/823656
Friday, April 3: 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Dial-in: 1-877-369-5243 or 1-617-668-3633; Code: 0420385
Entry Link: https://ems8.intellor.com/login/823448
Friday, April 3: 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Dial-in: 1-877-369-5243 or 1-617-668-3633; Code: 0698553
Entry Link: https://ems8.intellor.com/login/823657
Spanish webinars will be available during the week from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Free to attend. Limited to the first 250 callers.
Phone: (202) 765-1264; Conference ID - 892635472
