The City of Sarasota will host a series of webinars for small businesses amid coronavirus pandemic

The City of Sarasota will host a series of webinars for small businesses amid coronavirus pandemic
The City of Sarasota is looking to helping small businesses that are facing economic hardships due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Source: WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff | March 31, 2020 at 4:23 PM EDT - Updated March 31 at 4:40 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota is looking to helping small businesses that are facing economic hardships due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Small Business Administration South Florida District will host a series of webinars twice a day through April 3, with information regarding economic recovery.

The sessions are free to attend, however, each phone call is limited to the first 750 callers.

Here’s a list of dates and times

Wednesday, April 1: 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Dial-in: 1-877-369-5243 or 1-617-668-3633; Code: 0329536

Entry Link: https://ems8.intellor.com/login/823652

Wednesday, April 1: 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Dial-in: 1-877-369-5243 or 1-617-668-3633; Code: 0849083

Entry Link: https://ems8.intellor.com/login/823654

Thursday, April 2: 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Dial-in: 1-877-369-5243 or 1-617-668-3633; Code: 0368196

Entry Link: https://ems8.intellor.com/login/823655

Thursday, April 2: 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Dial-in: 1-877-369-5243 or 1-617-668-3633; Code: 0915149

Entry Link: https://ems8.intellor.com/login/823656

Friday, April 3: 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Dial-in: 1-877-369-5243 or 1-617-668-3633; Code: 0420385

Entry Link: https://ems8.intellor.com/login/823448

Friday, April 3: 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Dial-in: 1-877-369-5243 or 1-617-668-3633; Code: 0698553

Entry Link: https://ems8.intellor.com/login/823657

Spanish webinars will be available during the week from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Free to attend. Limited to the first 250 callers.

Skype: https://meet.lync.com/sba123/aaharris/S7BA3WKK

Phone: (202) 765-1264; Conference ID - 892635472

Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.