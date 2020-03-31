By the numbers: Coronavirus

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (News Service of Florida) - The Florida Department of Health released updated numbers Tuesday about the coronavirus in the state. Here are some takeaways:
--- 6,338: Total number of cases.
--- 634: Increase in cases from a Monday night count.
--- 77: Deaths of Florida residents.
--- 6: Increase in deaths from a Monday night count.
--- 772: Number of Florida residents hospitalized.
--- 69: Cases in long-term care facilities.
--- 1,926: Cases in Miami-Dade County, the largest number in the state.
--- 88: Cases in Escambia County, the most in Northwest Florida.
--- 198: Cases in Duval County, the most in Northeast Florida.
--- 363: Cases in Orange County, the most in the middle of the state.
--- 291: Cases in Hillsborough County, the most in the Tampa Bay region.
--- 185: Cases in Lee County, the most in Southwest Florida.
Source: Florida Department of Health
