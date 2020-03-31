By the numbers: Coronavirus

By the numbers: Coronavirus
The Florida Department of Health released updated numbers Tuesday about the coronavirus in the state. (Source: WBRC)
By NSF Staff | March 31, 2020 at 2:09 PM EDT - Updated March 31 at 2:09 PM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (News Service of Florida) - The Florida Department of Health released updated numbers Tuesday about the coronavirus in the state. Here are some takeaways:

--- 6,338: Total number of cases.

--- 634: Increase in cases from a Monday night count.

--- 77: Deaths of Florida residents.

--- 6: Increase in deaths from a Monday night count.

--- 772: Number of Florida residents hospitalized.

--- 69: Cases in long-term care facilities.

--- 1,926: Cases in Miami-Dade County, the largest number in the state.

--- 88: Cases in Escambia County, the most in Northwest Florida.

--- 198: Cases in Duval County, the most in Northeast Florida.

--- 363: Cases in Orange County, the most in the middle of the state.

--- 291: Cases in Hillsborough County, the most in the Tampa Bay region.

--- 185: Cases in Lee County, the most in Southwest Florida.

Source: Florida Department of Health

Copyright 2020 News Service of Florida. All rights reserved.