63-year-old woman fatally struck in traffic crash on Monday in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A pedestrian was killed on Monday in a fatal traffic crash in Sarasota.
The incident took place on McIntosh Road and Oak View Road around 1:15 p.m. and the vehicle that struck the pedestrian, 63-year-old Nelly Valdieso, of Sarasota, was a box truck.
Troopers say that the 55-year-old driver of the box truck was heading northbound on McIntosh Road when Valdieso ran out into traffic and ran in front of the truck.
According to troopers, the driver tried to avoid the collision and turned left into a grassy area but Valdieso was still hit.
She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Troopers say that this crash is not the driver’s fault and this incident remains under investigation.
