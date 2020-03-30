USF-Sarasota-Manatee campus unveils food pantry and fund program for students amid coronavirus pandemic

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee campus is taking steps to help its students during the rapidly evolving coronavirus pandemic.
The campus now has a new food pantry to help with food insecurity among some students.
The “Support-a-Bull Pantry” will be funded by campus donations along with the help of Sarasota-based All Faiths Food Bank, which will provide non-perishable items.
“This is a time when many people are losing their jobs, or at risk of losing their jobs, and they may need extra support to get them through this difficult period,” Jenni Menon Mariano, PhD, of the School of Education, said. “It is so critical to support the food pantry and other funds that help our students.”
Students who wish to sign up to receive donations or make a contribution can Click here.
A separate appeal is being made for faculty and staff members to support the pantry and other programs through donations during the annual Faculty and Staff giving campaign, which runs to July.
Faculty and staff can Click here and select “USF Sarasota-Manatee” to view funding options.
“People are vulnerable now and shouldn’t have to worry about whether they can continue their education while also addressing the needs of their family and themselves,” Mariano said.
The Support-a-Bull Pantry is accessible to both students and their families. It was created by Allison Dinsmore, assistant director of student success at the Sarasota-Manatee campus.
“As members in our campus community experience challenges during these unprecedented times, basic essentials continue to be foremost on the minds of many students,” Dinsmore said. “The pantry is an opportunity to support our students holistically, so they can be successful academically.”
Food insecurity is a growing challenge at colleges.
A report last year by the Hope Center for College, Community and Justice estimated that 48 percent of community college students and 41 percent of four-year university students who responded to the center’s survey were food insecure.
Food insecurity is defined by the U.S. Department of Agriculture as lacking consistent access to enough food for an active, healthy life. Nearly 86,000 students answered the survey, which was distributed to 123 colleges and universities.
Although students are to remain off campus until at least May 7, according to a university directive, food pantry visits are permissible during this time.
For students with health and wellness concerns, they can contact the campus Counseling and Wellness Center, which is shared with New College of Florida. To make an appointment, Click here or call 941-487-4254.
