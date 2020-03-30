Spring means “Alligator Season" in Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute is encouraging the kind of social distancing we are used to; staying away from alligators.
According to FWC, warmer weather means alligators become more active and visible. The wildlife experts say injuries caused by alligators are rare and conflicts can be avoided by keeping a safe distance.
The reptiles may be interesting to look at, however, FWC asks people of the community to keep their distance, never feed an alligator and only swim in designated areas during the day.
If you do cross paths with an alligator, call 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286)
