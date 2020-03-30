SMH says second patient that tested positive for COVID-19 has passed away

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Memorial Hospital says that on Sunday a second patient who tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) died.
“As COVID-19 continues to spread, its impact on our staff, the health system and community is growing. As of this evening, SMH is caring for 24 inpatients who have tested positive for COVID-19, and I am very sorry to share the sad news that a second positive patient has died,” said SMH CEO David Verinder.
This brings the death total to three at the hospital. Two people tested presumptively positive for coronavirus and the other, though initially suspected of having coronavirus, had a negative test result for the virus.
There is no information available at this time about the second patient to test positive from coronavirus and pass away at SMH.
There have been 37 positive cases of COVID-19 at the hospital and 24 other patients being treated for coronavirus at the hospital.
