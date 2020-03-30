Sarasota police urge pedestrians, cyclists to follow social distancing guidelines on Ringling Causeway Bridge

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota police took to social media to remind cyclists, joggers and other pedestrians to follow social distancing guidelines and recommended traffic patterns to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
If your outing takes you across the Ringling Causeway Bridge, officers recommend that pedestrians follow the flow of traffic to avoid face-to-face interaction with others.
You should still maintain a distance of 6 feet from others to contain the spread of COVID-19.
Traffic signs have been set at both ends of the bridge to remind the public.