Sarasota Company creates a “Suncoast Virtual Farmers”

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Some of us get our food from supermarkets but there are some of us who prefer a farmers market.
Many local farmers’ markets were forced to close to help fight the spread against Coronavirus.
Sarasota Honey Company is bringing together Suncoast farmers and vendors through their virtual farmers market called the “Victory Market”.
Alma Johnson, the Co-Owner of Sarasota Honey Company says she decided to create the virtual market after learning there was enough produce and products to go around for the community.
“We figured let’s create a database for everyone to put their information and give it to us”. says Johnson.
To order from the Suncoast Victory Market is just like online shopping. You click the Victory Market tab and scroll through the list of farmers and vendors.
“Find a vendor that you like. Click on the vendor. Order directly through them you can see where they pick up sites and see if they offer delivery. Which some of them are. Some vendors have us as a pickup site. Other vendors have sites throughout Sarasota and Manatee County”. explains Johnson.
