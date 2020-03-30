Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

PANAMA CITY (AP) — The Panama Canal Authority says two cruise ships carrying more than 1,800 passengers and crew stranded off the Central American country and hoping to reach port in Florida had begun the process of transiting the canal. The announcement came Sunday after the passengers of the Zaandam and Rotterdam received mixed signals. While Panamanian officials said they would let the ships transit the canal, the cruise company said it had not been given permission and Fort Lauderdale's mayor said he didn't want the ship to dock near his city, at least without extensive precautions. Four people aboard it had died and at least two had tested positive for COVD-19.