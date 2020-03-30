Hillsborough Co. sheriff obtains arrest warrant for pastor who allegedly violated ’Safer-at-Home’ order

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Hillsborough County sheriff’s office announced that it had obtained an arrest warrant for a pastor who allegedly violated a “Safer-at-Home” order issued.
Sheriff Chad Chronister said during a press conference Monday that the River of Tampa Bay church in Riverview had repeatedly violated the order. The church provided transportation to their Sunday services instead of cancelling services.
The church’s pastor is listed as Rodney Howard-Browne. The church streamed its packed Sunday service live on social media.
The church issued a statement earlier in the week," In a time of national crisis, we expect certain institutions to be open and certain people to be on duty. We expect hospitals to have their doors open 24/7 to receive and treat patients. We expect our police and firefighters to be ready and available to rescue and to help and to keep the peace. The Church is another one of those essential services. "
“Our goal here is not to stop anyone from worshiping, but safety and well-being of our community must always come first," Chronister explained to reporters.
State attorney Andrew Warren spoke during the press conference and said that the order was intended to protect and he expected the community to follow the guidelines.
“We are promoting compliance over punishment," said Warren.