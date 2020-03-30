Florida Power & Light will cut cost of power bills during coronavirus pandemic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (News Service Florida) - Florida Power & Light announced Monday that it will slash May electric bills as customers grapple with the novel coronavirus.
The law requires that utility companies pass savings to customers when fuel costs drop, but normally those discounts are distributed throughout several months. Due to the spread of coronavirus and a significant jump in unemployment, FPS announced that they will lump all fuel savings into a one-time reduction in May.
The company will file a proposal with the Florida Public Service Commission this week.
FPL said residential customers who use 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity a month would see their bills go from the current $96.04 a month to about $74 in May. Such bills would return to a more-normal $96.43 in June, which also would reflect a small charge that had previously been planned for solar-energy projects.
Similar plans were filed by Tampa Electric Co. earlier in the week.