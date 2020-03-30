First Alert Weather: Sunday, March 29th, 2020 - Near record highs tomorrow and slightly cooler Wednesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
Skies will be mostly clear with patchy fog developing overnight. Winds will be light out of the west southwest 5 mph. It will be mild overnight with lows falling into the upper 60s.
Fog will reduce visibility by several miles by the morning commute. However, as temperatures warm quickly during the day fog will mix out, and skies will become sunny. Highs will be near record territory once again with temperatures topping out in the mid 80s. The record high for Sarasota on Monday is 88 degrees. Winds will be out of the west southwest at 5-10 mph.
Rain chances will increase along the Suncoast by Tuesday evening with the best chance for any measurable rainfall early Wednesday morning before sunrise. As of now, models show rainfall totals staying under 0.5′', with higher rain totals possible for areas that see embedded thunderstorms.
