First Alert Weather: Hot and humid today with a cool front on the way bringing changes

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Today will be another hot one with high temperatures in the upper 80′s and some inland spots hitting 90 or above. Winds will be light and variable as a sprawling area of high pressure sits nearly directly over us. This will allow a sea breeze to build today, keeping the coast a bit cooler. Tomorrow will also be a warm day but not as hot. More clouds will build tomorrow afternoon and evening as a front approaches. You will also notice the wind shifts to the southwest and becomes breezy. This will also help moderate the afternoon highs. Late Tuesday into early Wednesday the rain chance will go up as the front moves into the Suncoast. There will be a possibility of a thunderstorm but mostly we will see scattered showers. Not everyone will get the needed rain, but for those that do the totals could be as much as 1/4 inch. The rain chance will be about 40% to 50%.