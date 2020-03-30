DeSantis, wife Casey announce birth of baby Mamie

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his wife Casey announced on Twitter on Monday morning the arrival of their third child, a girl named Mamie. And then he crossed the state to update Floridians on the coronavirus.
DeSantis remained a proud dad in frantic and strange times. While he was in the delivery room for the birth of his first two children, the governor said he didn’t want to take up needed personal protection equipment that hospitals need right now. So he didn’t see Mamie’s birth.
“It’s surreal being in a hospital during this time. I did not go into the delivery room because I didn’t want to burn PPE. It was kind of a sad thing, but my wife and I both felt that was the right thing to do,” DeSantis told reporters at a press conference in South Florida, about 425 miles (684 kilometers) from the governor’s mansion in Tallahassee.
First Lady Casey DeSantis tweeted a picture of the baby and wrote: “Ron and I are beyond blessed to welcome our new baby girl, Mamie to the world. At 7 lbs 4 oz she was the smallest of the bunch, but she is already holding her own. Madison and Mason are so excited for their new baby sister!”
A minute later, the governor offered his own tweet, saying the family is counting their blessings. He added that his wife and children are “doing great.”