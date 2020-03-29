Officials: Florida boy, 15, plays with gun, shoots teen dead

By Associated Press | March 29, 2020 at 6:02 PM EDT - Updated March 29 at 6:02 PM

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Florida sheriff deputies have detained a 15-year-old boy who they say shot a teenager dead as he played with a handgun.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says charges against the teen are pending for the fatal shooting but he was wanted on other charges.

Deputies say the 15-year-old was sitting in a car listening to music with an 18-year-old and another man in a driveway in Bradenton, Florida, early Friday.

The other man told deputies the 15-year-old started playing with a handgun, when the weapon went off and struck the 18-year-old in the head.

Deputies say the 15-year-old fled the scene but was detained Saturday.

