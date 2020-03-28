Winn-Dixie extending shopping hours for healthcare workers and first responders

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Winn-Dixie is extending its shopping hours for healthcare workers and first responders.
This will take place from 8:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays.
The grocery chain asks all customers to remain respectful of the time given to first responders and health care professionals.
Also, Winn-Dixie is continuing special shopping hours for seniors and high risks customers from 8:00 a.m. until 9:00 a.m. Mondays through Fridays.
The company says they’re installing protective glass at all registers and counters, and have started a two-cart length distance between customers and check out.
