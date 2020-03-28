Winn-Dixie extending shopping hours for healthcare workers and first responders

Winn Dixie currently operates stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi.
By ABC7 Staff | March 28, 2020 at 5:34 PM EDT - Updated March 28 at 5:34 PM

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Winn-Dixie is extending its shopping hours for healthcare workers and first responders.

This will take place from 8:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays.

The grocery chain asks all customers to remain respectful of the time given to first responders and health care professionals.

Also, Winn-Dixie is continuing special shopping hours for seniors and high risks customers from 8:00 a.m. until 9:00 a.m. Mondays through Fridays.

The company says they’re installing protective glass at all registers and counters, and have started a two-cart length distance between customers and check out.

