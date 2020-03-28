Manatee Sheriff’s Deputy Tests Positive for COVID-19 after Orlando Vacation

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Manatee County Sheriff’s Department spokesman has confirmed to ABC7 News that a Deputy Sheriff who was recently on vacation in Orlando has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to Department Spokesman Randy Warren, the deputy had been on vacation for several days and when he returned to Manatee County, he displayed mild symptoms.
“He decided to get tested on March 21st, the results came back positive on March 23rd. As a precaution, his wife who is also a deputy and was also on vacation, is now self-isolated,” said Warren.
The Sheriff’s Department says that four other deputies who share office space with the infected deputy, along with two other deputies who had contact with the infected deputy are all self-isolated and working remotely. None of those other deputies have reported any symptoms of the Coronavirus.
