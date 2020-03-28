First Alert Weather: Saturday, March 28th, 2020 - A cold front is on the way bringing slightly cooler temperatures and a chance for rain

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
Dry air aloft won’t allow much cloud cover to develop this evening. Skies will be mostly clear and winds will be light out of the southwest at 5 mph. Patchy fog will develop with overnight lows falling into the mid-to-upper 60s along the coast and into the low 60s inland.
It’ll be another unseasonably warm day tomorrow with temperatures expected to climb into into the mid 80s, and into the upper 80s and low 90s inland. Dew points will be in the upper 60s and low 70s bringing feel-like temperatures 3-6 degrees warmer than the actual air temperature. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.
For those who decide to get out on the waters, remember the new executive boating orders that state all recreational boats must be at least 50 feet apart, and no more than 10 people aboard on a vessel at a given time.
Rain chances are expected to return for parts of the nature coast on Tuesday evening, and for the Suncoast by Wednesday morning. This will be along and ahead of a cold front that will move through our area bringing slightly cooler temperatures for the middle of next week with highs back into the low 80s.
