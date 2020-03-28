Boat ramps and Bird Key parking lot closing on Sunday in response to COVID-19

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota announced the city-owned boat ramps and the Bird Key parking lot will be temporarily closing on Sunday in wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
This includes the 10th Street Boat Ramps and City Island Boat Ramps.
This closure will be in effect on Sunday beginning at 6:00 a.m. as part of emergency orders related to the coronavirus public health emergency.
According to the City, anyone who doesn’t adhere to the new emergency orders related to the closure of the boat ramps and Bird Key Park parking lot may be issued a citation by a Sarasota Police Officer.
A violation would be considered a second-degree misdemeanor.
Manatee County boat ramps were already closed earlier this week.
