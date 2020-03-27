Two children reported missing out of Hardee County

HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - According to officials, Tristin and Triniti Rodriguez have been located and are safe.
Deputies say Brian Rodriguez was located by investigators and is currently in custody.
Hardee County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in locating two children out of Hardee County.
Tristin Joshua Rodriguez, 5, and Triniti Marie Rodriguez, 7, were last seen with Brian Michael Rodriguez, 28, around 12 p.m. today.
According to Deputies, they were traveling in a 2007 black Lincoln Navigator, Florida plate LGHW24 in Ona, Florida.
Tristin was last seen wearing a white shirt with blue letters with black basketball shorts.
Triniti was last seen wearing blue emoji-themed pajama pants and a peach colored mermaid shirt.
