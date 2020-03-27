A Suncoast summer scorcher this weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Just a week into spring and it’s going to feel more like mid summer this weekend as temperatures soar into the low 90′s.
There will be a sea breeze that will develop so temperatures along the coast will be a few degrees cooler, but still with added moisture coming in with that breeze the heat index will be near 90 even close to the beach.
If you are going to be jogging or biking this weekend try to do it early or later in the evening and stay hydrated.
There will be some fog forming once again in the morning hours from about 6 to 9 a.m. each day. That fog will burn off by 10 and skies will be mostly sunny for the remainder of the day.
The strong high pressure system will be stacked right over Florida through Monday. That means no chance for any significant rainfall. One or two inland showers cant be ruled out but highly unlikely that we will see any rain through Monday.
This pattern will continue through Monday and then changes begin to take place.
A area of low pressure will develop in the deep South and track toward the Carolina’s late Tuesday. Since this storm system will be much further south than the past low pressure systems we will see a cold front move through the area on Wednesday.
This front will bring a chance for mainly showers with an isolated chance for a thunderstorm or two. Nothing to write home about in terms of heavy rain for a long duration but we should see some scattered showers mainly Weds. morning as the front moves through.
Once the front moves through winds will switch around to the NW and will bring some relief. It will start to feel like early spring.
Skies will clear on Thursday and highs will be in the upper 70′s to low 80′s. Finally nice! It will feel milder as well due to the drier air which will move in behind the cold front.
It should stay that way through Friday and another storm system will develop over next weekend in the deep South which could bring another front our way next weekend.
Remember if you are going boating put on a lot of sunscreen and abide by the 6 ft. rule and groups under 10 people. There have been a lot of sightings of people not adhering to that rule out on the sand bars.
Remember we are all in this together.
