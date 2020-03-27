Record breaking heat possible this weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The high on Thursday was 86 degrees some 8 degrees above average for this time of year.
The heat is on for the weekend with temperatures warming even more than they have over the past week. Look for high pressure to build right over the top of us which means highs will be in the low 90′s for most of the inland communities and mid to upper 80′s elsewhere.
It will not be as warm on the beaches as a sea breeze will kick in around 2 p.m .each afternoon however it will still get into the mid 80′s there.
There will be plenty of sunshine through the weekend with pressure dominating our weather. We will see east to southeast winds at 5-10 mph throughout much of the day. This will be the case most everywhere except the coast where that cooling breeze will move inland during the late afternoon.
We will see some changes beginning late Tuesday as a cold front moves in. This front will bring a chance for some showers on Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies as well. The high on Wednesday will drop back down to the low to mid 80′s.
After the front moves through look for temperatures to cool into the upper 70′s on Thursday which will be quite nice with low humidity.
