New Executive Order for Florida recreational boaters

“I hereby designate all waters of the state to be a boating-restricted area and the owners and operators of recreational vessels, as defined ins. 327.02, F.S., thereon are subject to the following restrictions: a. Recreational vessel occupancy is limited to no more than 10 persons per vessel; and b. A minimum distance of 50 feet between recreational vessels and any other vessel shall be maintained; i. This distance provision does not apply to permitted mooring fields, public or private marinas, or any other permanently installed wet slips, and does not apply to vessels underway unless they are tied, rafted or moored to another vessel. This Order shall be effective upon execution and shall expire when the Governor’s Executive Order 20-52, expires, or any extension thereof, unless rescinded or superseded at a sooner date.”