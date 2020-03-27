Mote Marine Lab says marine reptiles can still be met virtually

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium in Sarasota would like to take your kids on a fossil learning journey while schools are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A staff member shared a video of the Savage Ancient Seas where enormous fossils like the Sea turtle can be found.
Kids can learn interesting facts about sea turtles and see just how enormous the reptiles can grow.
Did you know a sea turtle, on average, can lay about 100 eggs per nest?
Check out this video and share it.
Click here to learn more about the reptiles and other cool Marine animals.
