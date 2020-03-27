Inmate dies after being found unresponsive at the Manatee County Jail

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies in Manatee County are investigating after an inmate died in the county jail early Friday morning.
Around 2:34am, deputies say they found a 28-year-old inmate unresponsive in his cell. Deputies called for medical personnel and started CPR.
EMS was notified four minutes later as jail medical staff continued life-saving efforts. EMS arrived at 2:51am, but the inmate was pronounced dead minutes later.
The sheriff’s office says their investigation is awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine a cause of death, but there were no obvious signs of foul play.
