Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — Bonding by the Miami Dolphins' large, expensive free agent class has been delayed in this offseason like no other. Byron Jones has yet to meet his new coach. Shaq Lawson is still learning the names of teammates. Kyle Van Noy is stuck in California, 2,300 miles from work. But the newcomers all say they're optimistic about the direction of their new team. Jones says he sees a chance to build something special. Miami signed 10 newcomers to deals worth more than $237 million, but like much of America, the new Dolphins are staying put during the coronavirus pandemic.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers continue to re-assemble pieces to help Tom Brady be successful with his new team. One of the club's top priorities in free agency is keeping an improved defense together. Re-signing tackle Ndamukong Suh to a one-year, $8 million contract ensures the entire front seven will remain intact for next season. The move comes on the heels on placing the franchise tag on NFL sacks leader Shaquil Barrett, re-signing linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul, and luring Brady from New England with $50 million guaranteed and the chance to join some dynamic young offensive playmakers.
UNDATED (AP) — Florida Gulf Coast's run to the NCAA Sweet 16 as a No. 15 seed captivated the nation in 2013. It also had a lasting impact. Brett Comer was the point guard on the team that became known as Dunk City. He's now the director of player development at Dayton. He said the experience gave him and others opportunities in pro basketball or in coaching they might not have had. The exposure has sparked growth of the university. Enrollment has grown to 15,000 and the academic side of the school has been strengthened.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars and cornerback Darqueze Dennard have parted ways nine days after agreeing to a three-year, $13.5 million contract in free agency. The Jaguars say “the two sides could not come to an agreement on the final contract terms." Dennard agreed to the deal March 17. That was the night before the official start of the new league year. The contract included $6 million guaranteed. But it never got signed. Now the Jaguars and Dennard are going in different directions. The Jags agreed to sign journeyman cornerback Rashaan Melvin to a one-year, $2.25 million contract Tuesday.
UNDATED (AP) — America's Justin Gatlin and Jamaica's Asafa Powell may be in their late 30s, yet they feel as youthful as ever. There's no talk of retirement, even with the Tokyo Games delayed for a year due to the coronavirus. Gatlin will be 39 by the time the games roll around and Powell is just nine months younger. They still think they can give the younger generation a run for their money and fully expect to be in the final next season.
UNDATED (AP) — High school players Evan Mobley, Cade Cunningham and Emoni Bates are the finalists for Gatorade's national player of the year in basketball. Mobley is ranked as the No. 1 high school senior in the country. Cunningham is ranked second in the senior class. The 6-foot-11 Mobley of California has signed to play for USC. Cunningham is 6-6 and from Texas and has signed to play at Oklahoma State. Bates is a sophomore from Michigan.