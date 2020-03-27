First Alert Weather: Warm, but getting warmer under sunny skies.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Records may be broken this weekend as a warm high pressure area in the upper atmosphere glides over the state of Florida. The large area of sinking air will serve to warm the air beneath. Mid 90′s will be possible inland, away from the sea breeze. Near the coast the temperature will climb a degree or two each day until the end of the weekend when highs will be in the upper 80′s. Rain will be scarce, but isolated sprinkles or showers, especially inland, can’t be ruled out.