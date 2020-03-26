Coronavirus drive-thru testing site opens in Manatee County

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - One after another, cars pulling up at the Bradenton Area Convention Center to be tested for coronavirus.
“You’ll be swabbed from your car, everyone is expected to stay in their vehicles," said Chris Tittle, Communications Director for the Manatee County Health Department. "We’re not expecting walk ups, we’re not taking people getting out of their cars, you have to stay in your car, windows rolled down, the swab is taken, then you drive off.”
One Bradenton resident we talked with is happy to see this drive-thru testing site now available in Manatee County.
“I think it’s a good idea, we can all come together and everybody get well so we can all live life and enjoy life as we are,” said Brian Colon.
The Manatee County Health Department taking 50 appointments each day. People being tested here need to have a prescription from a doctor, be a Manatee County resident and have an ID. They get the results back in a few days.
“If anyone in Manatee County believes they have COVID-19 either because they’re experiencing symptoms or they got a travel history that might suggest they could’ve contracted this” said Tittle. "Or if they’ve been in contact with somebody who has been diagnosed with COVID-19, they’re to call the Manatee County Health Department.
For more questions about this drive-thru testing site, you can call the health department at 941-242-6649. There will be more testing done at the Bradenton Area Convention Center Friday through Sunday from 10am until 4pm.
