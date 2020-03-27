Aldi wins bid for Lucky’s Market locations in Sarasota, Venice

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two of the Lucky’s Market locations on the Suncoast will be taken over by Aldi.
Lucky’s announced in January 2020 that, following Kroger divesting its ownership share of the chain in December 2019, it would be closing all but seven stores, including locations in Sarasota and Venice.
Aldi bid for the stores in an auction this month and paid $7.8 million for those locations as well as stores in Coral Springs, FL; Oakland Park, FL; Vineland, FL; and Colonial Landing (Orlando).
Meanwhile, Publix paid $11.5 million for Lucky’s locations in Naples, FL; Neptune Beach, FL; Clermont, FL; South Orange (Orlando), FL and Ormond Beach, FL.
There was no announcement about a company taking over the location in Bradenton where Lucky’s was building a new store.
