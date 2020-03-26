U.S. unemployment claims soar to 3.3 million as filing woes continue

The recent spike in the amount of unemployment claims over the last two weeks has caused the unemployment website connect.myflorida.com to crash multiple times on those who are applying for Reemployment Assistance. “For the IT side we are adding server capacity every day and working with multiple vendors so that more people can get on to our website at once," says Vause. In order to make this an easier process for those who are filing claims make sure you have all of the necessary paperwork and documents at your fingertips before applying on the website.