Suncoast Strong: Local girl says thank you to all trash collectors

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As part of our effort to celebrate the good that’s happening these days around the Suncoast, we wanted to share this story.
A very smart and caring 8-year old Suncoast girl wanted to remind us all about the hard work of our trash collectors.
Ida Fallico posted this picture to Facebook. She said her daughter wanted to send a special message to those collectors and thank them for helping to keep us safe.
The young lady also wanted to remind us that we shouldn’t hand wipes down the drain, but throw them away in the trash. The sign was put on the side of the road so everyone could see.
