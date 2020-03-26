Store manager accused of stealing over $13K in lottery scratch-offs

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - After the register till was short of lottery sales, the area manger became suspicious of her store manager and contacted local authorities.
Joshua Pangio, 28, was arrested after deputies say surveillance video from the store captured him stuffing over $2,300 worth of lottery scratch-offs in his backpack.
According to police reports, Pangio admitted to taking the scratch-offs to escape the stress from his everyday life due to financial problems.
Deputies say Pangio thought he was taking $200-$300 worth, but the total amount was over $2,000 and that he would have never guessed it was that much.
Since being promoted to store manager in January, Panigo is accused of stealing a total of $13,310.00 in scratch-offs.
Due to probable cause, Pangio is being charged with Grand Theft less than $20L.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.