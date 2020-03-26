Sarasota County to offer limited drive-thru coronavirus testing clinic

By ABC7 Staff | March 26, 2020 at 3:07 PM EDT - Updated March 26 at 3:08 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A day after Manatee County launched a drive-thru coronavirus testing clinic, Sarasota County is following suit.

The county government along with the Department of Health in Sarasota County and Sarasota Memorial Hospital will test individuals at a drive-thru clinic on Friday from 8am until noon.

The clinic is only for symptomatic individuals who have been referred by a physician to be tested. Physicians will contact the Department of Health who will then contact individuals with an appointment day and time. To make an appointment, call 941-861-2883.

The clinic will be held at Twin Lakes Park at 6700 Clark Road in Sarasota.

Remember:

  • Individuals being tested must be in a vehicle. No walk-ups.
  • Remain in their vehicle at all times.
  • Present a photo ID and prescription for specimen collection, written by their health care provider. (Name on ID and prescription must match.)

Sarasota County residents who believe they may have COVID-19 are asked to call the Sarasota County COVID-19 call center at 941-861-2883 BEFORE visiting a hospital emergency room or health care provider.

For general information, call the state Department of Health COVID-19 Hotline at 866-779-6121 or visit www.floridahealth.gov/covid-19 .

