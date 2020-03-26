Manatee County Drive-thru COVID-19 testing opens on Thursday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Health officials announced their protocol for the temporary drive-thru COVID-19 testing and collection center at the Bradenton Convention Center in Palmetto.
The collection site will be available only to Manatee County residents from Thursday, March 26th through Sunday, March 29th.
Visitors to the collection site must have a prescription to be tested for COVID-19 and have made an appointment in advance with Manatee County Health Department.
Proof of Manatee County residency is required. Acceptable documents include: a valid driver’s license or a utility bill. If you would like to make an appointment, call (941) 748-0747.
County officials remind the community that anyone in Manatee County who believes they may have COVID-19 should call the Manatee Health Line at (941) 242-6649 before calling 911 or visiting a hospital emergency room.
