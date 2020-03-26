Hillsborough County issues a “Safer-at-Home,” curfew orders

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - On Thursday, officials in Hillsborough County announced beginning Friday, March 27, at 10 p.m., a “Safer-at-Home” order will go into effect in addition to a curfew order.
Both are designed as a safety precaution due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The county says:
- Curfew would be in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Friday, and a 24-hour curfew starting at 10 p.m. Friday through Monday at 5 a.m.
- The orders allow residents to obtain necessary food, medicine, and essentials, as well as being outdoors and enjoying recreation.
- The orders require essential businesses to have employees telecommute if possible.
- The orders allow businesses whose employees cannot telecommute to stay open if employees can maintain a 6-foot distance from customers and fellow employees. Workers who could not maintain 6-foot physical distance from customers could not work; those businesses that cannot by definition maintain the necessary physical distancing from customers would be required to close until further notice.
- The orders require essential businesses to provide employment opportunities to those who lose jobs because of this emergency by working directly with CareerSource and other designated employment and job agencies.
People who are doing essential work that cannot be performed at home, such as health care professionals, public safety employees, first responders, and food preparation and delivery would be exempt from the orders.
The City of Tampa provided more details on what you should and should not do. That information is below:
You can continue to...
- Go to the grocery, convenience or warehouse store
- Go to the pharmacy or other medical establishments to pick up medications and other healthcare necessities
- Go to medical appointments (but first, check with your doctor or medical provider)
- Go to a restaurant for take-out or drive-thru
- Care for or support a friend or family member
- Take a walk, ride your bike, hike, jog and be in nature for exercise — just keep at least six (6) feet between you and others in the community
- Walk your pets and, if necessary, take them to the veterinarian
- Help someone to get necessary supplies
You should not...
- Go to work unless you are performing an Essential Service as defined below.
- Visit friends and family if there is no urgent need
- Maintain less than six (6) feet of distance from others when you go out
- Visit loved ones in the hospital, nursing home, skilled nursing facility, or other residential care facility
For more, visit the City of Tampa’s website.
Other cities, including New York and Los Angeles, are already on a similar ‘stay-at-home’ order as the world continues to battle the COVID-19 crisis.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging all residents to stay home and socially distance themselves from others as much as possible.
