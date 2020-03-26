Florida customer leaves $10K tip for workers to share

NORTH NAPLES, Fla. (WINK/CNN) - An unexpected gift came at an unexpected time as most restaurants around the country are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Restaurant owner, Ross Edlund, says an anonymous diner left a tip so enormous that he was able to give $500 to each employee.
“There was genuine concern from our guests for our staff, which is very heartwarming to me.”
Edlund says most people come to his restaurant, Skillets, in North Naples and become family.
“We know where they are from, we know how many kids they have, and we know what’s going on in their lives. They become a part of our team, a part of our restaurant.”
Edlund says he knows the man who left the tip and respect his wishes to remain anonymous.
“Thank you very, very much. You are a really decent person, and you have touched our staff deeply. Thank you.”
Copyright 2020 Associated Press/CNN. All rights reserved.