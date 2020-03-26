First Alert Weather: Warmer today with very little rain chance

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Low level moisture is on the increase today as our westerly wind continues. This will lead to a bit of morning fog in mostly inland locations. The fog should burn off quickly once dawn breaks and mixing of the atmosphere takes place. Skies will be partly cloudy in inland locations and mostly sunny near the coast. There is a slight chance for a brief sprinkle in inland locations as the temperatures approach 90.