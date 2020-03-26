Deputies say teens made up story about man who grabbed, chased them in Bradenton

The sheriff’s office put out an alert Wednesday that they were looking for a man who had approached a 15-year-old boy on the 8600 block of Haven Harbour and grabbed him by the arm before the boy ran away and the man fled in a white sedan. The same man had also reportedly approached a 14-year-old boy in the driveway of his home on the 300 block of Suwanee Avenue and chased the teen before again fleeing in a white vehicle.