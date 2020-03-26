Deputies say teens made up story about man who grabbed, chased them in Bradenton

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies say they’ve determined that two teens made up stories about a man who grabbed one and chased another in Bradenton.
The sheriff’s office put out an alert Wednesday that they were looking for a man who had approached a 15-year-old boy on the 8600 block of Haven Harbour and grabbed him by the arm before the boy ran away and the man fled in a white sedan. The same man had also reportedly approached a 14-year-old boy in the driveway of his home on the 300 block of Suwanee Avenue and chased the teen before again fleeing in a white vehicle.
Deputies say through their investigation, including additional statements from the alleged victims, they determined the incidents were false.
There is no word on if the teens will face any charges and it’s unclear what prompted the false report.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.