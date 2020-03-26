Bradenton man sentenced to more than 15-years for drug offenses

A Bradenton man was sentenced to more than 15-years in a federal prison after he was found guilty for distributing heroin, fentanyl and cocaine. (Source: Raycom images)
March 26, 2020

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton man was sentenced to more than 15-years in a federal prison after he was found guilty for distributing heroin, fentanyl and cocaine.

According to the states U.S. Attorney’s Office, 43-year-old Ronde Yarrell sold drugs to undercover officers on five different occasions. In the last transaction, Yarrell sold 6-grams of heroin an undercover officer, according to court documents.

“The case is part of the middle district of Florida’s anti-opioid strategy to combat opioid trafficking and abuse,” said the U.S. Attorney’s office.

As a repeat offender, Yarrell qualified as a career offender and was subject to enhanced penalties under federal law, and received his sentencing by U.S. District Judge, Virginia M. Hernandez Covington.

