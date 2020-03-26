Bishop Museum celebrates ‘Manatee Appreciation Day’

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you find yourself needing to home-school your kids or to keep yourself entertained, the Bishop Museum of Science and Nature is hosting Facebook lives to help.
As part of their Manatee Appreciation Day, experts talked about what makes these gentle giants so special.
Did you know that manatees can swim under water for about 20 minutes before having to resurface? And they can weigh in at a whopping 1,200 pounds.
Even though, the museum is still closed at this time, you can connect with them online and explore several different topics. On Thursday at noon, kids can learn about the different species and textures of seashells and the types of animals that live inside of them.
On Friday, kids and their parents can get an up close look at the garden and how plants grow. Then on Saturday at 3:00 p.m., its tales under the tree from the mosaic backyard universe.
To keep up with the virtual museum sessions you can visit them online at this website .
