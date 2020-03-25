31-year-old Sarasota man arrested and facing 40 counts of child pornography possession

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Police have arrested a 31-year old man from Sarasota and he is facing 40 counts of possession of child pornography.
Police say they executed a search warrant last warrant last Friday at a home in the 400th block of Shade Circle for child pornography, where James Sutton-Baines was residing.
According to police, they received tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that included numerous images and videos of child pornography and child erotica from a user on Tumblr. Police say that the tips go as far back as 2018 when Sutton-Baines lived in Illinois.
Reports say that police conducted an audio recorded interview with Sutton-Baines and he agreed to speak with them after being read his Miranda Rights.
Police say they brought a hard drive and Sutton-Baines’s cell phone back to the police station to examine and all of the electronics were taken away from the home.
He was not taken into custody at this point, but police say they told him if any child pornography was found they would be back for him.
Reports say that Sutton-Baines said there would not be any child pornography found, but when the cell phone was examined there were over 40 images of it discovered.
Police say they went back to the residence and placed Sutton-Baines into custody and he was transported over to the Sarasota County Jail. Additional charges are possible.
Detectives do not currently believe any of the children in the images are local children. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call detectives at 941-263-6067 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com
